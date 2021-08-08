JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - With a few weeks left until the first day of school, parents are voicing their opinions of school mask policies for the upcoming school year.

Tracy Brenning has children in the Fox School District and said she’s been waiting all summer to find out if masks will be mandatory. Late last week, the school district announced its COVID Mitigation Policy, encouraging students to wear masks, but not making them mandatory. Brenning said she was instantly relieved.

“I was excited and just so thankful, my son was thankful, my 9-year-old gave a breath of fresh air saying, 'I’m so thankful mom,” Brenning said.

A number of school districts have released mask guidelines in the last few weeks. The new policies are getting mixed reaction from parents. Marissa Barna also has students in the Fox School District and believes the new mask policy is harmful.

“My kids are wearing masks to reduce the transmission, but if the positive person isn’t wearing a mask, my children are still at-risk and so obviously, we would like to reduce that risk,” Barna said.

Several petitions circulating on social media are calling on the Wentzville, Fort Zumwalt and Fox School Districts to change their policies to make masks mandatory.

“My child maybe sitting there in a mask all day long, but might have to quarantine several times in the year because of the unmasked children,” Barna said.

As the new school year gets underway, one topic parents can agree on is that they all want the best for their children. If you’d like to view a list of mask policies by school district click here.