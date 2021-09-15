CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS/CNN) – An Ohio school board is apologizing after a journal with inappropriate writing prompts was used in the classroom. Now, parents want to know how it slipped by the eyes of educators and administrators for years.
Until Monday, the book, called “642 Things To Write About” was being used by students in Hudson’s High School Senior College Credit Plus Writing Class.
“Write a sex scene you wouldn't show your mom. Rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you let your mom read. Describe your favorite part of a man's body using only verbs,” said parent Monica Haven.
On Monday, parents grilled the school board about how it slipped by the eyes of educators and administrators for years. Hudson Mayor Craig A. Shubert was at the meeting and delivered a scathing message to the board.
“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom. I've spoken to a judge this evening. She's already confirmed that. So I'm going to give you a simple choice. You either choose to resign from this Board of Education or you will be charged,” said Shubert.
In a statement, Superintendent Phil Herman apologized to parents and said, “an independent investigation is now underway to determine how these supplemental materials were reviewed and approved, and if any additional action should be taken.”
None of the school board members have announced plans to resign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.