JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Parents who were rushing their unresponsive baby to a hospital got into a crash near Festus, Mo. Monday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of Buck Creek.
Police said a man who lives nearby came home and found his 2-month-old son unresponsive. The child’s parents got into an accident as they were trying to rush the child to a hospital.
The parents then ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
Police believe the child was dead before the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
