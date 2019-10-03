ST. JAMES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A concerned parent caught a frightening scene on camera near St. James Wednesday, when she saw a school bus swerving all over the road.
Danielle Barton spotted the bus, with First Student stenciled on the side, driving along South Outer Drive between the St. James and Rolla.
Almost immediately, from the passenger seat, she pulled out her cell phone to record the bus riding the white lines and swaying back toward the right.
“I was pretty mad and I was scared,” Barton said.
She said she saw the bus barely miss oncoming cars, and as a mother of two kids, she was scared for the kids on the bus.
"All it takes is one time for him to not get over and hit another car,” she said. “Those kids would have been hurt or killed and the person in the car would be hurt or killed."
The mother of two watched, swerve after swerve, for what she says was a seven-mile stretch of road.
Barton didn’t know which school the school bus was assigned to, but called around. She never got an answer so she called police.
"I don't want to say he was a drunken driver, because I have no idea. But, he was definitely not paying attention to what he was doing," she said.
News 4 could not confirm whether there were students on the bus, but St. James Police Chief Ron Jones said the video was disturbing, and he was glad a potential disaster was averted.
“It could have been catastrophic. A lot of people could have gotten hurt. A lot of things could have happened," Jones said.
"A bus driver should not be serving all over the road if they have kids or don't have kids on the bus," Barton added.
News 4 reached out to First Student, and managers said they have removed the driver from behind the wheel of their buses and are investigating the incident. The did not say whether the driver remains with the company or which school that bus serviced.
