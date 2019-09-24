DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents from Jefferson County are facing charges after their 5-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine.
Robert S. Horn and Kristin B. Horn are charged with endangering the welfare of a child
The couple admitted to a Department of Family Services worker that they had smoked methamphetamine in their home with the child present, according to court documents.
The baby was admitted to St. Louis Children's Hospital on Aug. 19 where the baby tested positive for the drug.
Charges have been filed, but they are not in custody at this time.
