WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Many local parents tell News 4 they can't get their children in for required physicals due to an increasing number of COVID-19 pediatric patients.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the number of children who have contracted COVID-19 has increased by 500 percent since the end of June, including an 84 percent rise in August. The rise is affecting parents who want go their child a physical examination before the school year starts. Less than two weeks before the first day of school, Jennifer Paquette says her 10-year-old son decided he wanted to play football. A physical is required by the Rockwood School District before an athlete can practice or play.

"If I knew he was going to play football, he would have had a physical set up like his brother, but he decided last minute and we could not find anywhere to get him in," said Paquette.

The mother says CVS and Walgreens were completely booked, too busy with COVID-19 patients and testing. It was a roadblock she wasn't prepared for.

"I was on the phone for several hours, I was going to cry because kids, when they want to play a sport, they need the physical or they can’t play, so I was pretty worried," she said.

Walgreens says it has seen an increase in testing demand, especially in Missouri. A spokesperson sent News 4 the following statement:

I don’t’ have specifics on children, but I can tell you demand for COVID-19 testing has continued to rise significantly, as testing volume across our stores doubled chainwide from June to July. In an update last week we noted Florida, Missouri parts of the Gulf Coast are seeing the largest increases, up 30 percent in testing week-over-week. Overall we are able to meet this demand across our 6,300 testing locations across the country by offering a variety of testing options that include PCR, point-of-care and a selection of over-the-counter at-home testing options.

Dr. Elizabeth Abraham, owner of St. Teresa Pediatrics in South County, says her office has been slammed with kids who need sports physicals and COVID-19 tests.

"As an owner its great, but as a doctor it’s frustrating. We want to be able to accommodate our patients but we can’t grow appointments, it’s first come first serve in terms of scheduling," Dr. Abraham said.

In between patients, Dr. Abraham says she is stocking up on PPE and rapid COVID-19 tests, anticipating case numbers to climb even higher once school starts. Dr. Abraham says she hasn't run out of COVID-19 tests yet, but says it could happen if testing numbers continue to rise.

"I think this is very dangerous. I understand school is restarting and I support it from a developmental standpoint, but in terms of spreading of disease standpoint, I think September and October will be very hard for Missouri," Dr. Abraham said.

A tip from another mom sent Paquette to Logan University, a chiropractic college in Chesterfield. She made an appointment with the school's Montgomery Health Center in days and isn't sure if her son would have been cleared in time for practice if wasn't for openings at the Montgomery Health Center. With school sports back in session after a year in which many were put on hold, Dr. Aimee Jokerst says her team at the Montgomery Health Center is seeing nearly double the amount of patients compared to the same time last year. Currently, the Montgomery Health Clinic isn't testing for COVID-19 on site, opening up availability for treatments and physicals.

"We can take some of the weight off of those other offices that are dealing with COVID patients because we aren’t, so we can see the sports physicals or wellness checks where primary care are seeing sick patients," said Dr. Jokerst.

The Montgomery Health Center charges a flat fee of $10 for all sports physicals at its three St. Louis-area locations. For more information, click here.