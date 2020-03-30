ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictions on social interactions that come with it, many children have had their lives disrupted.
In an effort to ease the stress for kids, Portable North Pole is offering free, customizable messages from Santa.
The company, which has been around since 2008, allows parents to tailor a message from St. Nick to their child, with their name and specific details included.
During the outbreak, there are two free messages parents can use to encourage kids to be brave.
