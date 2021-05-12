US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it's OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents can now schedule vaccine appointments for their children aged 12 and older with Mercy Hospital.

This comes after the FDA approved the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. People younger than 18 need to have a parent or guardian at their appointment. Mercy officials said the second dose will be scheduled during the first dose visit.

Parents can set an appointment with Mercy at this link.