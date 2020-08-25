ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Staff members with St. Louis Public Schools handed out about 60 iPads Tuesday and more events are scheduled this week and families prepare for the first day of online school.
With less than a week to go before the beginning of the school year, Alicia Dockett waited in line at Shaw Elementary to pick up her first graders iPad. Dockett said her child wouldn’t have another way to take classes online without it.
“With everything going on it’s useful. It gives the children a chance to advance in technology which is important,” Dockett said.
The district told News 4 that all 20,000 students will receive a device. High school students will get laptops while kindergarten through 8th grade will use iPads.
However Kelli Best-Oliver said her third grader at Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction won’t have a school-issued iPad by the first day. She said she got an email from her child’s teacher saying only 25 iPads are available for the 50 students in her son’s class. She doesn’t understand why the district didn’t alert parents sooner.
“To hear that the shortage is that large less than a week before school starts, what are families supposed to do?” Best-Oliver asked. “We're going into six months of this. We shouldn't be reactive anymore, we can be proactive and have plans.”
School leaders with SLPS denied the shortage saying all students will receive a device by the first day. Now parents are asking for clarity and communication.
“The uncertainty is really, really difficult,” Best-Oliver said. “I know it’s not an unreasonable expectation for there to be clear communication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.