ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County mother who didn’t want her identity to be revealed says she was horrified when she saw a News 4 story about a student who was allegedly sexually assaulted at the Maplewood Richmond Heights High School.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” said the mother.
News 4 first reported that 18-year-old Latrell Watley was a student at the school when he was accused of sodomizing a 13-year-old classmate on school property. A janitor walked in on one of the assault and didn’t report the assault to administrators, the victim’s father said.
The mother says she was in shock because she claims Watley also sexually assaulted her son three years ago.
“My son was 6, Latrell was 16,” she said.
News 4 found the case was reported and Watley was charged. According to the mother, a judge sentenced Watley to get therapy.
“He wasn’t supposed to be around any kids under a certain age and then he had to be home schooled,” she said.
Attorney Kevin A. Green, who represents the family of the 13-year-old, says the sentence was unacceptable.
“The system failed him, because they allowed a known predator back into the school,” Green said.
Green says their investigation revealed Watley had a system in selecting his victims.
“He used scouts, other smaller children within the school, and he cultivated them,” he said.
Green says the school district failed to protect other students by allowing Watley to return to school.
“He’s back in school and no one is supervising him,” said Green.
Watley was charged with statutory sodomy in the case of the 13-year-old.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office says Watley’s case is being prepared for trial. He has a status conference scheduled for June 20. Prosecutors have not stated if they plan on offering Watley any plea agreements.
News 4 requested to speak with an administrator with the district about the allegations. They declined a request for an interview, stating they cannot comment on student matters.
Watley’s family also declined to comment.
The family of the 13-year-old victim says they are seeking support from the district, who they say hasn’t reached out to them at all during this process.
They say no mental health services have been offered to their son.
They’re hoping legal action will prevent situations like this from happening to other students.
