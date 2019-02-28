ST. PETERS, MO. (KMOV.com) - Fort Zumwalt South High parent Carey Davis says he’s speaking out on behalf of several students.
"They're minors, they don't have a voice in this," said Davis
Davis says he’s close to a case involving allegations against a Ft. Zumwalt South High coach, accused of inappropriately touching female students.
“This is an unfortunate incident it’s unfortunate it took place,” said Davis.
Davis took to his Facebook page voicing his frustration after learning the coach returned to work.
The students claim this coach touched them on their behinds and made sexual comments about their mothers.
“The district did a poor job in making sure that the kids were the first priority,” said Davis.
A district spokesperson sent News 4 the statement, saying the accusations couldn’t be substantiated:
“Two female students made an allegation against a male South High coach regarding an incident last school year. The district takes all such information seriously and upon receiving the information made a hotline to the Division of Family Services.
After completing their investigation, the Division reported to the district that the claims couldn't be substantiated. They said the coach could return to work. The district modified his coaching duties and allowed him to return with the instructions that there be no interactions with the students involved.”
News 4 has learned the coach has been switched to another team.
The St. Peters Police Department says it has it knows about the claims and is reviewing to see if it warrants a criminal investigation.
