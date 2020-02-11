ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents showed up to Tuesday night’s St. Louis School Board meeting demanding accommodations for their special needs students.
For a month, Celia Watson said her daughter sat at a desk in the hallway of her school to receive her education.
“It’s been very isolating for her. It made her feel like those teachers and the school didn’t necessarily care about her education,” said Watson.
Watson’s mom said the teen had surgery on her hip and was unable to get up the stairs to her classroom.
The school’s solution was to keep her daughter confined to a first floor hallway at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.
“I did express that I was not happy with the plan, but was basically told this is all we can do,” Watson said.
Watson said for weeks her daughter received little to no interaction with her teachers.
Her daughter said she was mostly handed assignments from her peers and was sent emails.
News 4 found this decision was made because the school doesn’t have an elevator nor a wheelchair lift to access the second and third floors.
“It is a social justice issue,” Watson said.
Watson said she was told by Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams that 22 of the district’s 68 school buildings only have first floor or basement access.
“People with mobility issues need to access their schools,” Watson said.
News 4 wanted to know about the district’s ADA compliance.
A spokesperson said they’re 100% in compliance.
