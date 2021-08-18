AUSTIN, TX (KEYE/CNN) - A parent in Austin, Texas is accused of physically assaulting a teacher during a "Meet the Teacher" event because of masks.
A day before Eanes ISD returns to 100% in-person school for the first time since the start of the pandemic, families held a rally outside the administration building against the district’s mask policy.
"I do not want masks to be forced on my children,” said anti-mask rally organizer Jennifer Stevens. She claims most families in the district are vaccinated. Those under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.
"The whole premise of the vaccine was the keep you from dying, not to you keep you from not to keep you from getting sick. Kids are going to get sick, adults are going to get sick, were going to get the flu phenomena, viruses are among us, we cant stop living right,” she continued.
The rally came after Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard informed the community that two teachers were assaulted by parents at an event the day before. He said one teacher was verbally assaulted by a parent that couldn’t hear the teacher because of their face covering. The other teacher was physically assaulted when a parent ripped a mask off the teacher’s face.
"Even if you don’t believe that, at least respect the person who is wearing the mask,” said Dr. Leonard. He said the teachers involved are doing well and the district is talking with the parents.
According to Dr. Leonard, no students will be suspended for not wearing face coverings, and staff won’t act as mask police. The district is encouraging masks while the community is in Stage 5.
"They are in the front lines during a pandemic. Let’s give them a little space and a little grace,” he urged.
The school district is fallowing the current Travis County order, which is in effect and will remain so unless a higher court overturns it.
