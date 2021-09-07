ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The mother of a student at a St. Louis school was caught on camera entering a classroom and ordering her son to attack another student.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a fight last week at Confluence Preparatory Academy, near 15th and Olive.
"I think that's horrible and totally unacceptable," Porsche Dobbs said. She's a parent of a child at the school.
News 4 obtained cellphone video shot by a student which appears to show the parent urging on her son and the parent can be heard, apparently, taunting the victim.
The uncle of the boy seen in the video told News 4 his nephew was bullied by four students on multiple occasions. The uncle said the boy his nephew is fighting with in the video is one of the four bullies. Proactively, the uncle said his nephew decided to take them on one at a time.
"I mean it's scary. Just to know that a parent can just walk into the school. And for one, as a parent, why would you think that's the way to handle it," said Tiffany Sanders, a parent of a student at Confluence Preparatory Academy.
In a statement, the C.E.O. of Confluence Academies, Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, said the school is dealing with the student who started the fight and has banned the parent.
Here's the full statement:
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, families, and staff. After reviewing this incident with school leaders, we have confirmed the presence of a parent in the classroom related to the incident. Although we have implemented pandemic-related restrictions regarding who can access school buildings, there are legitimate reasons why parents may gain access to buildings under some conditions.
After reviewing all the elements of this incident, we have increased our security measures to prevent a repeat and taken steps with regard to the student who instigated the incident. The parent in question will not be permitted in the building for the remainder of the school year.
In addition to our own review, we are cooperating with St. Louis Police in their investigation of this incident.”
