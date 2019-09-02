ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A paramedic and an EMT were caught in the middle of crossfire Monday evening while treating a patient in north St. Louis City.
Police said they were treating a man in an unrelated case in the 5100 block of Maffitt Ave. around 7:45 p.m. when two individuals in the immediate area opened fire at each other.
The paramedic said at least 30 gunshots were fired. They were not hit, but had to take cover inside the ambulance. The vehicle was not hit either.
"When you hear gunfire outside of a medic unit or even outside your vehicle and you're trapped, what you're thinking is okay is a bullet gonna pierce the medic unit? That's what the were concerned about -- were bullets going to come through the medic unit and fortunately that did not happen," said Captain Leon Whitener with the St. Louis City Fire Department.
However, police said it was a frustrating and dangerous situation as the first responders were in the neighborhood to help someone and ended up fearing for their own lives.
Whitener said the ambulance has cameras on it and hopes it caught the shootout. Officers were out Monday evening canvassing the area, looking for the two gunmen.
No additional information was released.
