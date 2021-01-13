JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --The State of Missouri gave approval for first responders to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
With the announcement, first responders have effectively been moved into the 1-A priority group.
Ken Strathmann, the assistant chief at the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District in Crystal City, told News 4, "Well, it's comforting to know that we'll have the protection. Not only for ourselves but also for the public."
A spokesman for the St. Charles County Health Department told News 4 that they are working with the St. Charles County Ambulance District to vaccinate its staff.
In Jefferson County, the health department has yet to receive any supplies of vaccine.
Joachim Plattin Ambulance District administrator, Curt Stueve, said he reached out to the C.E.O. of Mercy Hospital Jefferson for help getting paramedics vaccinate.
"He made some calls and was able to work that out for us and Valle Ambulance District, that our co-workers could start receiving the vaccine," said Stueve.
Stueve said 20 of his paramedics have been vaccinated so far.
At the Valle Ambulance District in De Soto, 16 paramedics have been given the vaccine, according to Chief Jesse Barton.
"We're very grateful that we have that partnership with Mercy and were able to offer that to our staff," he said.
Both ambulance districts said they transport, on average, 5 to 6 patients a day with COVID-19 or COVID like symptoms.
