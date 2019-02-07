ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The fourth day of the trial for the man accused of murdering St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder began with a juror being replaced.

No reason was given but juror seven was replaced with alternate one, who is a woman. It is unknown if juror seven was a man or a woman. It is also unknown if the juror was dismissed or may have suffered a medical issue.

Suspect in Ofc. Snyder's death was high all the time, suicidal, prosecutors claim Opening statements took place Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering an on-duty St. Louis County officer in 2016.

Officers testify first

The first two witnesses Thursday morning were officers that had previously dealt with calls involving Trenton Forster.

The first officer testified he was called to the home where Forster had been living with his father in June 2014. The officer said the suspect had threatened to kill himself.

The second officer said he was called to Forster’s father’s home in March 2015. During that call, Forster reportedly made suicidal threats and threatened to kill his father.

Following both calls, Forster was taken to a St. Anthony’s Medical Center unit that treats mental health and drug addiction.

Paramedic reflects on responding to fatal shooting scene

The next to take the stand was a firefighter/paramedic who responded to the scene after Ofc. Snyder was shot.

She testified that Forster was conscious, alert and aware of his surroundings following the shooting. She also claimed that when he got into the ambulance he was screaming in pain and said, “I have a medical condition,” and that he was dying.

The first responder said she also heard Forster claim, “If I would have known it was a cop, I wouldn’t have shot him. He snuck up on me.”

'[Expletive] the police': Jailhouse calls from Trenton Forster played in court; prosecution rests their case The third day of testimony in the Trenton Forster trial began with three people taking the stand, including one who reportedly sold guns to the suspect.

During the cross-examination, the prosecution brought up when she asked Forster what he was doing with a gun, to which he reportedly looked away and wouldn’t talk any further.

Forster family members take the stand

Next on the stand was Forster’s aunt on his mother’s side. She said that Forster had a lot of anger issues and would pitch temper tantrums over nothing. She also claimed his father was obsessed with him and gave him the nickname “Tricky.”

At family gatherings, the father wouldn’t let him stay long and would pick him up but not the other kids. When Forster was away with other family members, such as on vacation, his father would call multiple times a day and talk for 30 minutes. The aunt described the relationship as “abnormally close.”

Following the divorce of Forster’s parents, the aunt said his anger issues got worse. She said she once talked with him and he said “he knew something was different about him.” She claimed he said “everybody would be better off without me.”

The previous day, a forensic psychologist mentioned Forster had a brain injury form an accident when he was 18. The aunt testified that she saw no change in Forster’s behavior from before and after the accident.

+2 Second day of testimony in Ofc. Snyder's murder trial includes photos, details regarding fatal injury Day two of the trial for the man accused of murdering St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder began with a crime scene detective taking the stand.

When the aunt was cross-examined, the prosecution stated, “You put a lot of the blame for Trenton’s behavior on his father.” To which she replied, “Yes.” The prosecution then asked, “Did Bill pull the trigger that killed Officer Snyder?”

The last witness to take the stand during the morning was Forster’s grandmother on his father’s side. She said while Forster was living with his father in South County she would see him almost ever day.

The grandmother said Forster’s mood was very erratic and that she believed he was on drugs and alcohol. During her testimony, she said Forster talked a lot about getting a gun and suicide.

News 4’s Russell Kinsaul is continuing to cover the trial from inside the courtroom. This story will be updated throughout Day 4 of the trial.