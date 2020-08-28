ST. PETERS, M o. (KMOV.com) – Pappy’s Smokehouse will open their second location this fall!
The renowned barbecue joint will open their second store in a former Blaze Pizza location at 5246 N. Service Road.
[Listen: Meet St. Louis Podcast: Pappy's Smokehouse with co-founder John Matthews]
The menu at the new restaurant will be the same as the flagship store, except no deep-fried items will be offered.
The St. Peters location will seat 75 people and plans to open in late September or early October.
