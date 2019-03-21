ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you know anyone who is looking for a job? JobNewsUSA.com is hosting a job fair on March 27th!
The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Doubletree Hotel Westport located at 1973 Craigshire in Maryland Heights.
Hundreds of jobs will be available with companies in the area, ranging from the food industry with Panera Bread and Waffle House to healthcare and insurance, like American Family Insurance and Clarkson Eyecare.
Parking and admission into the fair is free.
Anyone who wants to attend is recommended to dress professionally and bring resumes!
You can pre-register online at JobNewsUSA.com. For more information, call 636-489-5400.
