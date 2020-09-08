ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League is teaming up with Panera to fight food insecurity in St. Louis.
The partnership will create a Panera Pantry at the Urban League's new headquarters on North Kingshighway.
It will offer food items, fresh produce and bread to those who need it.
Panera will also work with the Urban League's workforce development division to provide job announcements, help with resume writing and career counseling.
Panera has already been working with the Urban League during the pandemic to provide hundreds of meals to volunteers.
During its 22-week COVID relief effort, the Urban League has provided emergency food and supplies to more than 60,000.
