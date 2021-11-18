BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis-based Panera is opening a brand new next-generation café.
The revamped restaurant is located on Manchester in Ballwin. It has an updated design and tables that make it easier to stay connected. The drive thru is now two lanes, one specifically for rapid pick-up.
“We undertook the development of the next generation Panera bakery-cafe with a relentless focus on guest experience,” said Rob Sopkin, SVP, Chief Development Officer, Panera Bread. “Every step of the guest journey was scrutinized to find ways to make it more intuitive and convenient, and the result represents the very best of our design and development teams that we are proud to open today.”
There is no set timeline on when other Panera restaurants will start changing. The company’s CEO told News 4 it was important to launch the new concept in the St. Louis area.
