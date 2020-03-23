ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Panera, also known as St. Louis Bread Company, is offering free delivery through the end of March on orders of $15 or more made through the company’s app or website.
When you check out, use the code FREEDELIVERY.
"We believe good food should be accessible to all, and Panera delivery can help people with an easy, clean meal everyone will love. We're also taking extraordinary precautions to ensure we can continue to safely serve our communities with their Panera favorites at home,” said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO.
Delivery drivers will only leave your meal at your front door to protect the health and safety of the employee and customers.s
All restaurants have moved to a to go model nationwide. You can choose delivery, To-Go, Rapid Pick Up or Drive Thru.
The free delivery code is valid until March 31.
