ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for a job?
On August 5, Panera Bread cafes in St. Louis and southern Illinois will hold an all-day hiring event.
Interested applicants can apply in person at participating Panera Bread locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find a hiring event at your local Panera, click here.
Panera is currently hiring for a variety of positions including managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators, shift supervisors, hourly associates, and summer staff (full or part time). Candidates may qualify for benefits, bonus opportunities, tips, flexible schedules, and meal discounts.
