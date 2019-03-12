JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri elected officials and business leaders are teaming up to study the possibility of connecting Kansas City and St. Louis with an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system.
Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the formation of the panel Tuesday. He said he wants members to present findings by September.
Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.
It's not cheap. Some estimates have put the cost at $25 million to $27 million per mile, excluding land acquisition.
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will lead the group. Other members include state lawmakers, Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi and Andrew Smith of the St. Louis Regional Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.