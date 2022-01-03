Pandemic Task Force announces number of inpatient COVID positive individuals sets new record

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new daily COVID-19 hospitalization record was set Monday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The task force combines figures from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
Data released Monday showed inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations set a new record with 964. The previous day there were 901 confirmed COVID positive patients in the hospitals.
The same data showed that a record was also set in the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions, which increased from 151 Sunday to 159 Monday.
According to the task force, 315 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.