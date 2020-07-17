ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic will be made more difficult as our area deals with dangerous heat this weekend.
In pre-pandemic times, we’d normally be telling you about cooling centers that would open. However many are not available due to COVID-19.
The United Way says you still can call 2-1-1 to find out information on cooling centers but if you search on the internet you may find outdated information.
Requests for air conditioners have been keeping Cool Down St. Louis extremely busy Friday/
“With Cool Down St. Louis on board, we’re probably installing 10-15 air conditioners a day right now,” St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. “Cool Down St. Louis got 1,000 from Ameren [and we’re] through 600 already.”
Cool Down St. Louis is also helping people pay electric bills that will shoot up because of the extreme heat.
“These are the days we are really worried about,” Gentry Trotter said about this upcoming weekend. “With less resources we are really scared to death but people can do their part by sheltering in, turning up the air and worrying about the bill later.”
Health officials want you to check on neighbors, friends and loved ones even during the pandemic.
“We’re still asking neighbors to check,” Jenkerson said. “Lot of help from the community to get through this heat wave.”
