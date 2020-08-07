ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri voters approved medical marijuana almost two years ago but there are still no facilities open and ready to provide any of the medication.
It appears the industry is another victim of the pandemic.
There are no close to 60,000 Missouri medical marijuana cardholders, and hundreds of companies were approved to grow and distribute products. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed inspections by the state health department.
Governor Mike Parson said inspections were set to begin on May 4th. But now that we’re in early August, very few facilities are open.
State data does show the health department is catching up on inspections. But it takes three months to go from seeds to harvest.
Ocal Dispensary owners expect their first crop to be available for sale at the beginning of October.
If you're looking for a dispensary in your area, click here.
