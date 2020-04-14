ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "I used to be the last person to get on an airplane," Kitty Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis remembers. "I had it timed perfect. When to park my car, when to get to the gate, right on time to board. And then 9-11 came."
Ratcliffe used that story Tuesday at the Global Meeting Industry Day's virtual lunch.
"Because life changed, and I had to adjust everything," Ratcliffe said. "And we have to adjust everything now."
For various community leaders around the area, adjustments were fast and furious. Gerald Craft, chef and partner of the Niche Food Group, runs seven restaurants. Six are closed. The majority of his workers have been furloughed.
"We have to find out the new normal in the next couple of years. If we sit and do nothing now we will be left high and dry," Craft said.
Hotels are not faring much better. The local occupancy rate is 18.6%.
"It's the uncertainty on how long we will be closed down," said Robert O'Laughlin, chairman and CEO of Lodging Hospitality Management.
"All of our hotels are open, but with a skeleton staff. Our occupancy is very low, We have to ask ourselves 'how do we make our employees comfortable?' We have a lot of questions that need answered. We are doing the best we can. Clearly, to get back to normal, the key is going to be testing," O'Laughlin said.
David Peckinpaugh is president of Maritz Global Events. They arrange for roughly 9,000 events per year.
"We still have some scheduled going forward. I would call those 'very tenuous.' We have had to make tough decisions on furloughs and job cuts. What's important now is we double down on innovation, and be well positioned when we come out of this. Because we know there will be pent up demand from people," Pechinpaugh said.
Ratcliffe remembers the day her world turned again.
"It was March 11. We had 22,000 people ready to attend a volleyball tournament at America's Center. Visitors were booked at 70 different hotels. And now we are canceled through May," Ratcliffe said.
And after May?
"We have one or two events still scheduled for the summer. I am not anticipating that they will be scheduled for long," she said.
The volleyball organizers came back to Ratcliffe, wanting to reschedule for Memorial Day weekend. That will not be happening.
"We are all in the same place," Ratcliffe said. "How do we move forward? How do we survive? Because we are running out of money fast with The Dome sitting empty and hotel tax revenue down."
And while Explore St. Louis is working on federal grants, they've had to reduce their sales force from 15 to four.
"There's still interest in St. Louis out there," Ratcliffe said. "It's safe to say we have lots of interest in future bookings."
But nobody knows when.
Roo Yawitz has owned the Gramophone in the Grove since 2008.
"All of our focus is on renovations. That, and helping people who need it now," Yawitz said.
To that end, Yawitz has teamed with Craft on the North Sarah food project, helping a community that desperately needs it. They've made thousands of meals all through donations and volunteers.
"I don't think this is a forever thing," said Craft. "But it's probably a year or two before our business gets back to normal. It will come back, but two years is a long time."
What will restaurants look like in two years?
"Fewer seats," said Craft. "And curbside service will be much more common. It's not going away."
Craft is wary of the government opening up too quickly.
"If they say we are back open in a month......what then?" Craft asked.
Peckinpaugh said Maritz will be ready when the world re-opens.
"We are seeing some interest in August and September meetings. Testing is going to be key. People need protection and security. The airlines are critical for us. But people have to be comfortable flying." Peckinpaugh added he expects domestic travel to pick back up by the end of 2020, with international travel to return to normal sometime in 2021.
"We should have some sort of summer recovery, then a little better by fall."
O'Laughlin agrees flying is the key for hotels, but isn't expecting any quick fixes.
"Southwest is looking to add some flights in June. But my guess is we are looking at 2021 for meetings and conventions," O'Laughlin said.
He also expects Union Station to open back up by mid summer, with workers taking visitors temperatures.
Ratcliffe also thinks things could be better by the fall.
"We still have a strong fall calendar. But everyone is going to have the same question: what practices do you have in place to make people comfortable?"
For Peckinpaugh, there is little use in looking into a crystal ball.
"The crystal ball really isn't crystal," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.