ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The full rollout of body cameras for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been delayed.
Only 100 body cameras are currently on the streets in the city. The delay on expansion is being blamed on the clothing to hold the cameras
The clothing company Utility Associates Inc. said the coronavirus has forced its staffing to be cut. There’s no time frame for when this might change.
The police department does have 200 patrol cars equipped with cameras as part of their effort to be more transparent.
