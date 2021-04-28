ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A federal government facility in north St. Louis County that houses critical documents for military families has been closed because of the pandemic.
"It’s only made things worse," Chris Fischer, a Marine Corps veteran, said. For years, Fischer has had problems getting vital records for his disability claims from the facility on Page Avenue. "Both my service record book and my medical records and I have not gotten anything back."
The number of requests for records is growing, creating a massive backlog at the National Personnel Records Center - which was closed because of the pandemic.
"Nationally, to think there are some 500,000 and growing veterans that are waiting to and trying to get the documentation, it’s not ok," Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner said. "It’s not how we should be treating those who have sacrificed so much or our country."
The facility is filled with military personnel documents necessary for getting medical benefits, disability compensation and other essential services. The hundreds of workers in charge of those files have been off the job for months. Now a letter by congress is pressing to change that.
"What we have asked the archivist of the U.S and the Biden Administration is to come up with a plan so that they can open up safely," Wagner said. "That means increasing vaccines, working overtime. We have put money toward this."
Wagner and 200 other members of Congress signed the letter that calls for the center to operate at maximum capacity. But according the NPRC website, as of now only 20% of its workforce is back on the job.
"It’s not sufficient enough," Wagner said. "The response that I have been receiving from the national personnel record center, it could be up to 18 to 24 months before they resume normal operations."
Wagner said Congress is prepared to provide more resources if necessary to help the facility clear the backlog. But she said this situation has made one thing clear. "This record center must be digitized and we’re going to work with archivist, with the secretary of veterans affairs and the Biden Administration."
The bi-partisan letter asks the National Personnel Records Center leaders to send a report to Congress by Friday, outlining how it plans to clear the backlog.
"I would like to see them put some capital in hiring some people to transfer that data, even on the military side of things," Fischer said. "More electronic so we’re not shuffling papers."
Here’s a statement from Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis:
“It’s beyond disappointing that the Biden Administration has not yet responded to our bipartisan letter that was sent over three weeks ago. The huge backlog of records requests at the NPRC is preventing our nation’s veterans from accessing the benefits they’ve earned through their military service, like disability, education, or medical benefits. As COVID vaccinations continue and our economy reopens, it’s vital that the NPRC resumes full, in-person work and adopts the other recommendations we outlined in our letter to ensure the backlog is eliminated as quickly as possible. Our veterans don’t deserve to have their lives put in danger or on hold because a federal agency can’t get their act together.”
Statement from Illinois Congressman Mike Bost:
“The NPRC plays a vitally important role in helping veterans get the benefits they have earned. But, because of COVID-19, almost half a million veterans and counting have been left waiting to gain access to their records. At this rate, it could take well over two years for the NPRC to work through that backlog. Veterans cannot afford to wait that long – they need help now. Congress has provided millions of dollars and priority access to vaccines for NPRC employees. It is critical that they get safely back to work as soon as possible.”
