ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The days of camping out in front of stores on Black Friday seem to be over but for many the day still kicks off the holiday shopping season.
This year the pandemic may bring a boost to local stores, with some people saying they plan on making a point of shopping local.
"We're very big supporters of local stores because having a local presence with our retailers is super important especially for St. Louis," Ben Cherry said, who spent part of the day at the City Foundry STL. "We want to be able to support small businesses in St. Louis."
Several locally-owned stores opened holiday pop-ups at the City Foundry STL in November, with more set to open next month.
One of those stores is Sanctioned Sneaker Collective.
"All of our clothing is local clothing designers, our shoe selection is bigger than anything you're going to find in the Midwest," said Sanctioned Co-Owner Gerad Ewing. "What we're hoping to bring is something unique to St. Louis that people look to bigger cities for."
Ewing sees the City Foundry as having the potential to become a go-to destination.
"I certainly think there's a renewed interest in making sure we support the businesses we want to be around and understanding that it's just not a given that businesses are going to be here for forever," Ewing said.
Shoppers like Cherry are already seeing the payoff.
"This is something that's outside the box that's very much needed in our city," Cherry said.
Starting November 27, City Foundry STL will also host WintrMarkt, a market with more than 50 local businesses. The market will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays though December 19.
You can find out more about Sanctioned Sneaker Collective by clicking here.
