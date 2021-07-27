Pam Hupp charged in Betsy Faria's murder; prosecutor says criminal charges against investigators, attorneys could follow Not only were murder charges filed against Pamela Hupp in connection to Betsy Faria's 2011 death Monday, Lincoln County Prosecutor Michael Wood announced his office uncovered prosecutorial and police misconduct in the initial investigation that could result in criminal charges.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Pam Hupp will appear in court for the first time Tuesday after being charged in the death of Betsy Faria.

Earlier this month, Hupp was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case. Faria was found stabbed 55 times in her Troy, Missouri home in December 2011. Her husband Russell was initially convicted in the case but that was overturned, and he was acquitted at retrial in 2015.

Hupp became a key figure in the case as she was the last person to see Faria alive. Four days before the deadly stabbing, Hupp became the sole beneficiary of Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy.

In 2016, Hupp was arrested in the shooting death of Louis Gumpenberger. She entered an Alford plea on a first-degree murder charge. She told O’Fallon, Missouri police that Gumpenberger pulled a knife on her and demanded she take him to a bank “to get Russ’s money,” an apparent reference to the insurance money she collected from Faria’s death. Police said Hupp groomed and lured Gumpenberger to her home by pretending to be a Dateline producer and offered him money to reenact a 911 call.