Pam Hupp charged in Betsy Faria's murder; prosecutor says criminal charges against investigators, attorneys could follow Not only were murder charges filed against Pamela Hupp in connection to Betsy Faria's 2011 death Monday, Lincoln County Prosecutor Michael Wood announced his office uncovered prosecutorial and police misconduct in the initial investigation that could result in criminal charges.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One of the charges against Pamela Hupp has been dropped.

Earlier this year, Hupp was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to Betsy Faria’s death. On Sept. 8, court records showed the armed criminal action charge was dismissed.

Prosecutors told News 4 that the charge was dismissed due to a statue of limitations defense which is what's an affirmative defense. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney's Office explained that if the other side does not assert the charge, the charge is still good, however, in this case prosecutors would like to move ahead to charge Hupp to the fullest extent of the law.

Faria was stabbed 55 times inside her Troy, Missouri home in December 2011. According to a probable cause statement, Faria’s husband Russell dialed 911 after coming home to find her dead in the den. He initially told dispatchers that she had previously contemplated suicide after discovering she had breast cancer.

First responders noticed puncture wounds and lacerations to Faria’s head, face, neck, torso and arms. Hupp became a key figure in the case as she was the last person to see Faria alive. Four days before the deadly stabbing, Hupp became the sole beneficiary of Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy. Court documents state Hupp promised to distribute the money to Faria’s two daughters and mother since she was having “martial problems”. She later backtracked to investigators and claimed the money belonged only to her. Despite this evidence, Hupp was never considered as a suspect by the initial investigators.

