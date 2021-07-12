LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Murder charges were filed against Pamela Hupp in connection to Betsy Faria's 2011 death.

Hupp was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Monday. Prosecutors in Lincoln County plan to hold a press conference to formally announce the charges.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood plans to launch an investigation into “potential prosecutorial and police misconduct in the Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria case. Faria’s unsolved murder was examined again by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in 2019. Faria was stabbed 55 times inside her Troy, Missouri home in December 2011. According to a probable cause statement, Faria’s husband Russell dialed 911 after coming home to find her dead in the den. He initially told dispatchers that she had previously contemplated suicide after discovering she had breast cancer.

First responders noticed puncture wounds and lacerations to Faria’s head, face, neck, torso and arms. Pamela Hupp became a key figure in the case since she was the last person to see her alive. Four days before the deadly stabbing, Hupp became the sole beneficiary of Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy, according to charging documents. Those documents state Hupp promised to distribute the money to Faria’s two daughters and mother since she was having “martial problems”. She later backtracked to investigators and claimed the money belonged only to her.

On the day of the murder, Faria’s was scheduled to receive chemotherapy. Detectives learned Hupp stalked her every move and repeatedly offered to take her to therapy and other stops. At one point, Hupp arrived unannounced at the doctor’s visit and at Faria’s mother’s home twice. During the evening, Hupp was able to convince Faria to take her home. The pair made it to the Troy home around 7 p.m. Around 7:20 p.m., police said Hupp texted Faria’s phone stating she was home. Cell phone data pinged Hupp’s home at a tower near the Faria home, documents said.

The Faria killing was "a high-profile case," Lincoln County Sheriff's Department Lt. Andy Binder said in a 2019 interview. "There's a bunch of public scrutiny going on regarding it, so we're going to look at it again."

In 2013, Russ Faria was convicted in the killing despite witnesses and video from local businesses corroborating his alibi. The conviction was overturned, and Russ Faria was acquitted at retrial in 2015. He pointed suspicion at Hupp during his criminal trials and in a lawsuit against Lincoln County officials.

Documents noted Hupp suggested to police to comb through Faria’s laptop where they found a document stating Faria feared her husband would murder her. The document was created on Dec. 22, 2011 just one day before the life beneficiary change.

In 2016, Hupp was back in the headlines in connection to the murder of Louis Gumpenberger in another county. She entered an Alford plea on a first-degree murder charge. The plea wasn't an admission of guilt but conceded that evidence existed for a conviction. She was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Hupp initially claimed she killed Gumpenberger in self-defense when he tried to kidnap her on Aug. 16, 2016. St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Hupp killed Gumpenberger as part of a complicated plot to distract from the potential re-investigation of Faria's death. She originally told police that she got out of her car on her driveway in O'Fallon, Missouri, and Gumpenberger pulled a knife and demanded she take him to a bank "to get Russ's money." That was an apparent reference to the insurance money she collected from Betsy Faria's death.

News 4 learned Russ Faria will attend the press conference in Lincoln County Monday.