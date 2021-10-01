Pain lingers as Afghan refugees come to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- America's 20-year war in Afghanistan, which came to an unofficial end in August of 2021, was a defining chapter, not only for the countries involved in the conflict, but also the men, women and children who were part of the ongoing fight. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan wasn't an end for everyone; for some, it was a beginning to a new, all familiar round of chaos, tragedy and oppression.

This article will not address the political history of the conflict. We instead aim to show how it shaped life for those physically present for the bullets, bombs, and myriad other weapons of war over two decades, and beyond. It's been weeks since the U.S. withdrawal overwhelmed news headlines and social media feeds, but those who are directly affected by the conflict want the conversation to continue.

We first introduce you to Ahmad Barekzai, an Afghan refugee who was forced out of his home in the 1990s and resettled in St. Louis in 2000. We also talked to a local Marine who served two deployments in Afghanistan. You can read his story at this link. The following has been edited for clarity and flow, and will often just be Barekzai's story, as it was told to us.

"The trauma is the same"

Barekzai was born and raised in Kabul when Mujahideen warlords were fighting among themselves and against the Soviets in the 1970s and 1980s. Barekzai fell asleep to gunfire and woke up to smoke.

“When I came I was hanging on a bus and nowadays they’re hanging on an airplane. That’s the difference. When there’s war, politicians change, the situation stays the same. So regardless, it doesn’t matter what year, what date, what government, the trauma is the same.

I was a junior in Kabul University studying journalism. The new year came and I go there and the government had changed. Everything was in chaos. They said no school. There was basically a street fight, I was seeing people dying in front of me, getting shot. I was shot at in my leg, but it didn't hit my leg, it went through my pants and made a hole.

One time a missile hit that close. (Barekzai points to a spot on the floor less than five feet from us.) Can you believe that among the thousands of missiles, one of them was going to be dud? It malfunctioned and just hit there. It was 100% I was to die, because if it hits, the shrapnel basically kills you. I was with my sister. I could see it. It got stuck on the ground and didn't explode. I was surprised.

The Mujahideen, they were different warlords. The whole city was territories, divided among them, one fighting the other. They were always coming to your house for food and manpower to make soldiers and they took me - kidnapped me basically. They knocked at the door and they start beating me and they said 'take him.' They took me to their private prison. I was very fortunate that one of the militia they had was our neighbor from 20 years ago. He recognized me, said 'is it you, Ahmad?' and he let me go. He said 'go from this way and don't ever come back.' Otherwise I don't know what would've happened to me.

I went back to Afghanistan one time, I wanted to visit my father's grave but I couldn't. I couldn't touch my father's grave because it was full of mines. I don't know how I survived and managed to get close. Landmines were everywhere.

When I say I left, it doesn’t mean that I wanted to leave; we were forced to leave. All of these were traumas. Everything comes back to you, to eat you. Nightmares are always there. It keeps coming. I didn’t know how to function. My mom and sister are there and they need my help and I have to live for them if not for myself."

"I felt like I was in court"

Like thousands of other Afghans, Barekzai, his mother and sister were forced out of Kabul when the Taliban took over the capital in 1996. The Barekzai's sought refuge in Pakistan and India for years. After months of interviews and paperwork, in 2000 the family was cleared to head to the United States.

"Sometimes it wasn’t an interview. I felt like I was in court, like a judge was there and I was accused of doing something wrong. So many questions- from what food we had the night something happened, what color our clothes were. We basically had to explain every single detail of whatever happened.

At that time, nothing made sense to me because when you are a refugee, you’re constantly in trauma and you want to survive another day. We suffer so much and we need some sort of compassion but they were very, very serious and diplomatic and sometimes very rude. Questioning everything as though we were all lying. Every single thing we said.

It’s not easy to go through that and speak about it. Sometimes I feel really exhausted, like I’m selling my story, validating my identity.

It's because of the injustice that some western countries basically cause in smaller countries and this is the process that people don’t see unfortunately. Refugees are a product of wars they wage on smaller countries. They complain about refugees but they don’t complain about selling weapons and waging wars. Staging regimes, changing regimes. Why do we need 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan coming St. Louis. Why? We produce them. Why do we need Syrians? Because we produce them."

"I’m the victim of the war you have there"

"How much do we respect veterans who come from Afghanistan? We believe they go there to free miserable people, to free minds, to help them. When they come back, they’re so respected by everybody. What Americans don’t realize is that when those people are freed and helped, when they come as refugees, Americans don’t like them. Or at least they’re not showing very much willingness.

If refugees could get one cent of that respect, I’m sure we would have a lot of refugees coming to St. Louis and other cities. But Americans don't see it that way. We really respect troops, why? You believe they did something so well, so good, and we are the result of that service that they did but there’s no open arms for us.

I want the community to just connect the dots. Like, hey, listen, I’m the victim of the war you have there. You went there to save me, to help me but you don't want me here. Your people died because of me there, to save me and now I'm saved. Just be happy with me."

“I'm an opportunity for America too"

Barekzai had $100 in his pocket when he landed in St. Louis with his schizophrenic sister and disabled mother.

“A lot of people are not - and I don’t blame them - they're just not culturally sensitive. I was born and raised a certain way, it's going to take years and years for me to learn the American way. I don't have that mindset. If I make mistakes, I make mistakes because my mindset is different, but they don't realize that, they see it from an American standard. If I say something, I say it because this is the way it was. All of a sudden, I’m here.

When I left Afghanistan, the last time I remember, it was like the second world war. Sometimes those pictures that you see, ruins, smoke, everywhere, nothing, no buildings. That's the last picture I have of Afghanistan. I come here, all of a sudden, everywhere there are buildings, huge buildings, bridges, I don’t speak the language, I don’t know the system, I don't even know how to cross the street. This is confusing. Even if I speak English, if I don’t know the system, I can’t navigate it. It's hard. I'm shy. I'm reserved. I can't.

People don't realize this. They judge based on very American standards. I have trauma. The first thing they push you for is work, work, work. Survive, work, work, work. Imagine with that much anger, trauma, you have to force yourself to go to an environment in which you’ve never worked. You have to prove yourself, show your value to society.

When the former president says something so bad about refugees like ‘why do we bring them here?’ He has no idea. Accept me as I am, not for what I do for America, that’s too soon to judge me for that. Just give us a little bit of time. It’s not fair.

They always say that America is the land of opportunities, you can tell them from me, that this is also a place where opportunities land. Refugees are opportunities America has. I am an opportunity for America too. They should notice that.”