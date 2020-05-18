Parking meters in St. Louis City will continue to be free in St. Louis City due to COVID-19 concerns, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones announced Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The City of St. Louis is ending free parking and bringing back parking enforcement at curbs on Monday, June 1.

Drivers should read posted signs carefully before parking. Tickets will be issued for illegal parking, including but not limited to the following:

  • Street sweeping days
  • No parking zones
  • Fire hydrants
  • Vacant lots
  • Improper diagonal directions
Parking meter enforcement will return on June 8, 2020.
 
“As Treasurer, I have been laser focused on helping St. Louisans safely survive these challenging economic times,” said Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones.

