PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Pagedale's mayor and a nonprofit are hoping to replace a closing grocery store in north St. Louis County.

Officials with Save-A-Lot say the location in Pagedale at 6840 Page Avenue isn't profitable enough to stay open. The store will close on November 6.

Once the store closes, the area will become a food desert under criteria by the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA). For urban areas, residents who have to travel more than a mile for a large grocery store live in a food desert, according to the USDA.

The next closest large grocery store for the area of the Pagedale Save-A-Lot is Shnucks in University City at 6920 Olive Boulevard.

"Looked like they always had pretty good business over here," Save-A-Lot customer Ronald Johnson said. "Like I said, a pretty good location and they kept the store pretty well stocked."

"It was a good location for us," customer Yvone Johnson said. "It was a straight shot from our house. They always had good bargains and I hate to see it go."

Pagedale Mayor Ernest Shields told News Four he's working with Beyond Housing to get another grocery to replace Save-A-Lot.

This year, Beyond Housing opened its Rosie Shields Manor senior citizen home. It's located across the parking lot from Save-A-Lot.

"Devastated because we worked so hard to revitalize that area," Mayor Shields said. "Work so hard to have something for the citizens of Pagedale, and, particularly, for those seniors who live across the parking lot. That was one of the things we had in mind when we put the store there."