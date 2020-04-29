ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - During a press conference Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill that would allow the CARES Act grant to be spent.
St. Louis County will recieve about $173.5 million in funds to help obtain more tests, PPE and to hire contact tracers. Contact tracers are public health officials who will track down people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
It will also reimburse the following expenses:1.3 million masks, 700 gloves, 34,000 gown, 84,000 units of hand sanitizers and 12,000 safety gloves.
“Forty percent of the coronavirus infections in Missouri are in St. Louis County. Yesterday we reported 20 more deaths. This is serious and real,” he said. “However, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The lack of testing is still a main barrier to reopening our economy. Page said he wants to see more testing before giving a definite timeline. He also believes measures such as social distancing will stay in place until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.
Earlier this week, Gov. Mike Parson detailed the first phase of reopening the state on May 4. Eureka Mayor Sean Flower plans to reopen the city's businesses in concert with Parson's plan.
Eureka is located in both Jefferson County and St. Louis County, with many of its businesses under St. Louis County jurisdiction. St. Louis County remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice.
County officials said any Eureka business located in St. Louis County that opens will be in violation of county orders.
"We hope any business that violates a public health order makes an informed decision. Following the law, including public health orders, could impact a business’s qualification for relief funds and for insurance coverage," a county spokesperson said. "We want all our businesses to come back strong. We also expect them to be responsible in protecting the safety of their employees and customers."
Page encouraged any those businesses to get good legal advice.
"I would encourage any business in St. Louis County to get good legal advice about what it means to be operating outside of the laws of St. Louis County. In the past, when businesses were in violation of our order and we sent them a letter and noticed them, that they all complied very quickly," he said."There is a law surrounding workers compensation and exposure at work for employees. And if someone is exposed to COVID-19 at their place of employment and that place is in violation of a public health order, that would add an added complication to the relationship with their insurance carrier."
