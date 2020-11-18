CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Wednesday warned more restrictions could soon be on the way if hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients.
Page said the weekly admission rate for is now more than three times what hospitals previously said they could handle.
Hospitalized patients with the virus rose again in St. Louis Wednesday, setting a new record with 841.
The announcement came one day after page eliminated indoor dining in the county for at least the next month.
"I don't know why anyone would want to eat at a restaurant that doesn't follow health orders,” Page said. “By going against public health experts, you're telling our public health workers you don't appreciate or respect the sacrifices they are making to keep you safe and your families safe."
Some restaurants are openly defying the health department's orders and remaining open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.