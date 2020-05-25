ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Were you one of the people who went to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend? If yes, then St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants you to self-quarantine for 14 days or until you get tested for COVID-19 and the result is negative.
In a press release Monday, Page said people from the St. Louis region were at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend and several videos and photos show people were not practicing social distancing guidelines or wearing masks. As a result, the St. Louis County Department of Health is urging everyone who was there this weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks or until they have been tested and the result comes back negative.
[READ: Missouri health director issues warning amid Lake of the Ozarks video| 'Virus is still here']
Page asked the department to issue a travel advisory as "some workers return to their jobs after ignoring social distance practices outlined by public health experts to protect against COVID-19."
“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Page said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”
The department issued an advisory and it applies to all of the following. Employers should also consider asking these questions as they reopen their businesses:
- Were those you traveled with or spent time with while away from home within 6 feet of others during your trip? Being within 6 feet of others increases your chances of getting infected and infecting others.
- Do you live with someone who is more likely to become ill from COVID-19? If you get infected while traveling you can spread COVID-19 to loved ones when you return, even if you don’t have symptoms.
- Are you or those you were traveling with more likely to become ill from COVID19? Older adults and people of any age who have a serious underlying medical condition are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- If you get sick with COVID-19, will you have to miss work? People with COVID-19 disease need to stay home until they are no longer considered infectious, for at least 14 days.
