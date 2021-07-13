FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss efforts to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in St. Louis County at a vaccine clinic in Ferguson on Wednesday morning.
Page's remarks will be given at the Ferguson Fire Department, where a clinic is being held from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed. The effort will entail partnering with barbershops and beauty parlors to boost vaccination numbers. Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones and St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days will also be at the announcement.
St. Louis County health officials have issued an advisory citing a recent climb in the number of COVID-19 cases.
St. Louis County recently issued a health advisory amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and in the state. Hospitalizations have risen, especially in southwest Missouri.
