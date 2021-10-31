CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will lay out when the St. Louis County Health Department plans to start vaccinating children between the ages of 5-11 against COVID-19.

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages…

The announcement will come at a Monday morning press conference. The FDA recently approved use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids between ages 5-11. Approval from the CDC could come this week.

A spokesman for Page says the County Executive will provides details on when the COVID-19 vaccination clinics will begin for kids between ages 5-11 and who the health department will partner with.