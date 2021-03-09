CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will outline a plan Wednesday to vaccinate homebound county residents against COVID-19.
Page will provide more information on the plan at a press briefing at 8:30 a.m. The move comes more than a week after Page announced a push to vaccinate teachers in the county. Monday, Page relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced five changes to public health protocols Monday morning.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that more mass vaccination events will be scheduled for the St. Louis area.
