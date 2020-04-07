ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - County Executive Sam Page is expected to lay out a list of priorities detailing how funds from the CARES Act will be spent to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
“In St. Louis County, we have more than 1,000 people who have tested positive. Tragically, more than 20 of our residents have lost their lives to this virus,” Page said.
The county is expected receive about $175 million in funds. Page said the priorities of the spending will be to save lives, help residents meet basic needs and to revive the economy.
“We know that the surge of this virus will impact more of our residents. Meanwhile, our businesses are struggling and we have to make it possible for them to bounce back once this pandemic is over," he said.
One month ago, the first COVID-19 case, a woman in St. Louis County, was reported in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.