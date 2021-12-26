You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Page to discuss COVID-19 surge, appeal of decision limiting health orders

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
SAM PAGE 07282021

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the mask mandate he put into place, that was rejected by the St. Louis County Council, during his weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. In an effort to stop the new delta variant, an indoor mask mandate went into effect on July 26, 2021 requiring all county and city residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside public locations and transportation. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county at a press conference Monday afternoon, a spokesman tells News 4.

Wednesday, more than 1,000 new cases were recorded in the county. That came after several straight days of case increases in the hundreds, health officials say. St. Louis County Infectious Disease Director Dr. Nebu Kolenchery said the recent spike in cases is most likely due to the Omicron variant. Wastewater testing shows the variant has spread across much of Missouri.

Page will also discuss the appeal of a court decision handed down by a judge in Cole County in late November. In the ruling, the judge said that local health department orders across Missouri must be lifted, saying such orders violate separation of powers. Citing the ruling, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has demanded school districts drop their mask mandates. Some districts have done so, but others have said the ruling does not apply to them because their mandate was voted on by an elected school board.

St. Louis County later lifted its mask mandate to comply with the ruling, but added that it and Jackson County (location of Kansas City) would appeal. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular Stories