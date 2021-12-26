Page to discuss COVID-19 surge, appeal of decision limiting health orders Monday

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county at a press conference Monday afternoon, a spokesman tells News 4.

Officials: St. Louis area 'not as safe' as COVID cases soar St. Louis-area health officials said Thursday that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be fueling a surge in cases, and urged the public to avoid travel and gatherings.

Wednesday, more than 1,000 new cases were recorded in the county. That came after several straight days of case increases in the hundreds, health officials say. St. Louis County Infectious Disease Director Dr. Nebu Kolenchery said the recent spike in cases is most likely due to the Omicron variant. Wastewater testing shows the variant has spread across much of Missouri.

Page will also discuss the appeal of a court decision handed down by a judge in Cole County in late November. In the ruling, the judge said that local health department orders across Missouri must be lifted, saying such orders violate separation of powers. Citing the ruling, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has demanded school districts drop their mask mandates. Some districts have done so, but others have said the ruling does not apply to them because their mandate was voted on by an elected school board.

St. Louis County later lifted its mask mandate to comply with the ruling, but added that it and Jackson County (location of Kansas City) would appeal.