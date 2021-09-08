SAM PAGE 07282021

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the mask mandate he put into place, that was rejected by the St. Louis County Council, during his weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. In an effort to stop the new delta variant, an indoor mask mandate went into effect on July 26, 2021 requiring all county and city residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside public locations and transportation. 

ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com)— County Executive Dr. Sam Page will outline the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the first week of school at St. Louis County public schools Wednesday.

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, Missouri children ages 0 to 17 accounted for more than one-quarter of all new cases last week — the highest portion recorded throughout the pandemic. Throughout the course of the pandemic until August, Missouri children accounted for 11.8% of total COVID-19 cases in the state.

Recent data from local school districts show two St. Louis County are among the top five districts with most new COVID cases within the last 14 days:

  1. St. Louis Public School Districts has 172 new COVID cases
  2. Hazelwood School Districts has 86 new COVID cases
  3. Fort Zumwalt and Wentzville School Districts tracked 83 new cases
  4. Parkway School Districts reports 74 new cases

