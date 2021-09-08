ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com)— County Executive Dr. Sam Page will outline the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the first week of school at St. Louis County public schools Wednesday.
According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, Missouri children ages 0 to 17 accounted for more than one-quarter of all new cases last week — the highest portion recorded throughout the pandemic. Throughout the course of the pandemic until August, Missouri children accounted for 11.8% of total COVID-19 cases in the state.
Recent data from local school districts show two St. Louis County are among the top five districts with most new COVID cases within the last 14 days:
- St. Louis Public School Districts has 172 new COVID cases
- Hazelwood School Districts has 86 new COVID cases
- Fort Zumwalt and Wentzville School Districts tracked 83 new cases
- Parkway School Districts reports 74 new cases
News 4 will stream Page's briefing at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook and the News 4 app.
