Moderna Vaccine

This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is set to announce an effort to vaccinate students against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

The announcement comes almost two months after health officials gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 12-15. Many local school districts hope to have all students back in the classroom this fall after more than a year of hybrid or remote learning.

Health officials are concerned about the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is currently leading to an increase in cases in parts of Missouri. Some health experts are concerned that the more transmissible Delta strain will lead to a surge of cases in the fall.

