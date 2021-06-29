CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is set to announce an effort to vaccinate students against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

School districts plan tentative vaccine clinics for 12-15 age group With just weeks left in the school year, parents are eager for their children to receive the vaccine. Theresa Wright was elated to hear her 15-year-old could be vaccinated within the next week.

The announcement comes almost two months after health officials gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 12-15. Many local school districts hope to have all students back in the classroom this fall after more than a year of hybrid or remote learning.

Health officials are concerned about the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is currently leading to an increase in cases in parts of Missouri. Some health experts are concerned that the more transmissible Delta strain will lead to a surge of cases in the fall.