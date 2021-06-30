CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is set to announce an effort to vaccinate students against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.
With just weeks left in the school year, parents are eager for their children to receive the vaccine. Theresa Wright was elated to hear her 15-year-old could be vaccinated within the next week.
The announcement comes almost two months after health officials gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 12-15. Many local school districts hope to have all students back in the classroom this fall after more than a year of hybrid or remote learning.
Health officials are concerned about the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is currently leading to an increase in cases in parts of Missouri. Some health experts are concerned that the more transmissible Delta strain will lead to a surge of cases in the fall.
Some COVID-19 patients are being turned away from an overwhelmed Springfield hospital where cases are surging and taken to less-stressed hospitals hundreds of miles away in Kansas City and St. Louis.
