ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday morning, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page stated that St. Louis County remains under the red threat level of community transmission. This is despite a small drop in the infection rate.
While addressing the media, Page spoke about lies regarding vaccines and masks. "The process has been slow hampered by misinformation and rhetoric aimed at elevating political careers instead of protecting our children," he said.
Page added that the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases are being seen in children ages 5 to 14, most of which are not yet eligible to get a vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.